Rs. 200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez has her Rs. 7.12 crore fixed deposit attached for links with conman

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen the fixed deposit worth Rs. 7.12 crore belonging to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The ED has also attached Rs. 15 lakh, paid to a scriptwriter by Chandrasekhar on Jacqueline’s behalf.

According to a report by NDTV, the ED has accused Chandrashekhar of giving gifts worth Rs. 5.71 crore to Jacqueline from the Rs 200-crore that the conman extorted from the family of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy. Singh too was jailed in 2019 in a money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar later claimed he was in a relationship with Jacqueline.

Jacqueline had earlier made a desperate appeal to her fans after intimae photos with ex-boyfriend and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were leaked on the internet. In one of the photos, Jacqueline could be seen being romantic with Chandrasekhar with a love bite on her neck being visible.

She had written, “It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you.”

Conman Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Jacqueline has had to appear thrice before the financial probe agency inconnection with the case. Also being called to record her statement was dancer-actor Nora Fatehi.

Jacqueline was earlier quoted by news agency as saying, “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa.”