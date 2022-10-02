Accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case escapes from Punjab Police custody

Inan embarrassing development for the Punjab Police, a key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case has escaped from its custody just before he was brought from the Kapurthala Jail to Mansa CIA office.

A report by ANI said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Deepak Tinu was being brought in a private vehicle by police on remand from Kapurthala jail to Mansa’s CIA staff office when he managed to escape from custody on Sunday.

Tinu was expected to be grilled in the Moosewala murder case. His name was on the charge sheet alongside 14 others as shooters and planners.

Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa soon after the AAP government of Punjab cut down on his security.

Moosewala had joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested this year’s assembly polls against the AAP.