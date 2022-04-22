Rishabh Pant admits mistakes in recalling players during match against Rajasthan Royals, Shane Watson disapproves last-over shenanigans

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted his mistake in halting the play to protest against a ‘no-ball’ by recalling his players and sending Pravin Amre to the pitch.

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals witnessed extraordinary scenes in the last over of the match when Pant stopped the play and recalled his two batsmen namely Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to protest against a ‘no-ball.’

Chasing a target of 223, Delhi Capitals needed 36 runs off the last over to win the match. Powell had hit the first three balls of Obed McCoy to huge sixes. However, Pant was seen agitating at the end of the third delivery of the final over alleging a no-ball since the delivery that Powell hit for six was above the batsman’s waist.

This brought the match to a grinding halt. Pant sent Amre to the pitch to lodge an official protest against umpire Nitin Menon’s decision to not declare the delivery a no-ball. Amre was later sent back by the field umpire and Shane Watson managed to pacify Pant to withdraw his protest.

However, the halt in the play had an adverse impact on Powell’s momentum, who could only score two runs from the last three remaining deliveries and lost his wicket on the last ball of the match.

TV commentators were seen reacting in shock to Pant’s behaviour saying that the Delhi Capitals ought to respect the field umpire’s decision even if it did not go in his favour.

Delhi Capitals lost the match by 15 runs. Pant accepted his mistakes after the match as he said, “It was a full toss and the batsman wanted a no-ball, but the umpire didn’t give it.

“Yes, disappointed but can’t do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone in the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball. Obviously it wasn’t right (sending Amre onto the field) but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment.”

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Shane Watson too felt that it was wrong to recall the players and send Amre to the pitch. “It was very disappointing to see what happened in the last over…The umpire’s decision, whether it’s right or wrong, we have to accept it. Someone walking on to the field, we can’t accept that. It’s good enough.”

Rajasthan Royals secured a 15-run win after Jos Buttler hit his third century of the ongoing IPL competition and occupied the top position in the points table. However, the shenanigans of the last over may have spoiled the celebration of their victory.