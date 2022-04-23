Nitish Kumar’s presence at RJD’s iftar party triggers speculations on new political alignment in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence at the iftar party hosted by the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday has triggered intense speculations about a new political alignment in Bihar. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that Bihar would soon have a new government.



Tej Pratap, the eldest son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, told news agency ANI, “Earlier I had put up ‘No Entry’ board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry ‘Nitish Chacha Ji’ board, so he came… Since he came, govt will be formed…will form govt, it’s a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly.”

#WATCH Patna: Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came… Since he came, govt will be formed…will form govt, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly: Tej Pratap Yadav,RJD (22.4) pic.twitter.com/XDKSAkyMwA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Also present at the iftar party was Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan, BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was seen hugging Chirag as he welcome the LJP leader at his house.

After Nitish Kumar arrived at the house of Tejashwi Yadav, he was seen sitting next to the family members of Lalu Yadav including his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

There have been reports that all is not well between Nitish Kumar and his alliance partner, the BJP. It remains to be seen if the Friday’s iftar party would lead to a new political change in Bihar in time to come.