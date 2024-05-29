Rinku Singh’s perfect reply on being paid Rs. 55 lakh by Shah Rukh Khan while Mitchell Starc earns Rs. 24.75 crore

Rinku Singh has become an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Even though, he’s been a consistent performer with his bat for the last two seasons, he has only been earning Rs. 55 lakh as his fees from the team. His Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has been earning Rs. 24.75 crore.



KKR’s title-winning moment has reignited the debate once again on why Rinku Singh is earning so less despite being a better performer than Starc. The question was posed to none other than Rinku himself in an interview with a newspaper.

The lad from Uttar Pradesh told Dainik Jagran newspaper, “Sir, even Rs. 50-55 lakh is a huge amount. When I started, I didn’t know I would be earning even this much. I was a kid then, I would do anything to get even Rs. 10- Rs. 5. Now I am earning Rs. 55 lakh, which is a lot. We should remain happy with whatever the Almighty is giving us.”

He added, “This is my thinking. I never thought that I deserved this much of money. I am very happy even with Rs. 55 lakh. When I didn’t have this money, I realised its value.”

KKR lifted the IPL trophy for the third time by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. Rinku Singh will earn in crores if he was to make himself available for a public auction. But, he has chosen to remain loyal to Shah Rukh Khan, who treats him like his family member.