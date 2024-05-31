Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Last phase of voting today; counting of votes on 4 June

The election process for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 that lasted for 50 days culminates today as the last phase of the seven-phase polling will be held on 57 seats spread over seven states and one union territory. They include 13 from Punjab, nine in West Bengal, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the only seat of Chandigarh union territory.



Both the BJP, which leads the NDA coalition, and the Congress, which leads the INDIA coalition, have predicted a majority for their alliance. In the event that the BJP wins, this will be a third successive term for Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister. The victory for the Congress could see Rahul Gandhi as the new prime minister of the country.

Today’s election will see a triangular contest amongst the Congress, the Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party. This assumes significance given that the Aam Aadmi Party is also an alliance partner of the Congress at the national level. Experts have raised questions on the ability of the INDIA coalition to defeat the BJP in light of its own inability to sort out the differences amongst the alliance partners.

Also going to poll today is Modi’s constituency in Varanasi, which Modi had won for the first time in 2014. Ajai Rai is the Congress candidate from here. He had secured third position both in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The counting of votes will take place on 4 June.