40 arrested after communal clashes in poll-bound Gujarat

Police in poll-bound Gujarat say that they have arrested 40 people in connection with the latest episode of communal clashes ahead of assembly elections.

According to reports, communal clashes started after a religious flag was put up in a Muslim neighbourhood ahead of their upcoming festival.

Vadodra rural police PR Patel was quoted as saying, “40 have been arrested. A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby.”

Political parties have begun campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls. Not too long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues too have been visiting the state in an attempt to woo voters.