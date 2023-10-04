Now Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor to appear before the financial probe agency in a gaming App case.



Ranbir, who appeared in a series of commercials promoting Mahadev Online Book App, is accused of earning a large sum of money from what the ED termed ‘proceeds of a crime.’

According to a report by NDTV, the controversial gaming App is an umbrella syndicate, which facilitates online platforms in enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

Ranbir, who married Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has been asked to appear before the ED on 6 October.

The agency is keen to learn the amount of money Ranbir received from the promoters of the gaming App and the method of payments. There are several other A-list Bollywood celebrities under the agency’s radar and the ED may summon them at a later date.