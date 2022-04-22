Revealed! Photos of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s Buddhist-style marriage ceremony leaked, she was earlier married to Muslim civil servant Athar Aamir Khan

Photos of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s Buddhist-style marriage ceremony have been leaked on social media. The revelation that the civil servant from Delhi tied the knot with fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande as per Buddhist rituals assumes significance given that she was earlier married to a Muslim civil servant from Jammu and Kashmir, Athar Aamir Khan.



In the viral photos, Tina dabi is seen dressed in a white saree, while her husband Pradeep is seen wearing a matching kurta pyjama. A portrait of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar could be seen in the background. Also seen in the photo is a Buddhist monk.

Sharing the photos, one user wrote, “IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande’s wedding happening according to Buddhist traditions conducted by Bhanteji with Picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar in traditional Buddhist Marriage attire. Best Wishes to both of them.”

Another user asked, “Dabi’s husband to be is hindu dalit or a Buddhist?”

According to reports, only close family members, friends and some top politicians from Rajasthan had attended Tina’s second marriage with Pradeep. Both Tina and Pradeep are currently serving with the Rajasthan government.

Tina had chosen to wear lehenga and choli in her first marriage with Athar. Both Tina and Athar decided to end the marriage through a mutual divorce only two years after they tied the knot.

Both Tina and Pradeep had sensationally deleted their Instagram accounts days before their wedding. Tina’s IAS officer sister, Roya Dabi, too appears to have deleted her Instagram account.

Pradeep is senior to Tina by three years in the civil service but older than her by 13 years. Reacting to the debate over the huge age gap, Tina had said that age could not be a deciding factor in matters as important as marriage. “Temperamental, compatibilities, cultural factors and mutual understanding are way more important,” she had said.

Tina and her first husband Athar Aamir Khan separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years. She had later said the divorce process was a painful experience but spending time in work and with family helped her come out of the trauma. “Divorce is a painful experience, it drains you emotionally. I kept myself busy in work spent time with my family to come out of that difficult time,” Tina was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

Talking about her second husband, Tina had said that they first became friends to understand each other well before Pradeep made the move and proposed to her. “We decided to marry each other only after understanding each other and meeting each other’s families.”