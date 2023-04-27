Rajasthan Royals’ Adam Zampa, R Ashwin spin magic to secure 32-rin victory against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals’ Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin spun magic on Thursday to secure 32-rin victory against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL competition.



Batting first, Rajasthan Royals piled up a total of 202-5 with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 77 from just 43 balls. Dhruv Jurel made a quickfire 34 from 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal contributed with 27 from 13 balls.

In reply, the side led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni could only manage 170-6. Shivam Dube made 52 from 33 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 47 from 29 balls.

Jaiswal, who was declared Player Of The Match, said after the match, “I was trying to hit the ball in the direction of the win and made sure that I play good cricketing shots. I have been putting in the hard yards in the nets and with the support staff in order to improve my game. It is not about just this season, it’s a continuous process. I also keep talking to senior players like MSD sir and Virat bhai which has helped me. I enjoy pressure and want to be there when there is pressure. I thrive under tough situations.”

CSK skipper Dhoni said that the target ‘was a bit above par’ adding that the ‘reason was the powerplay as we gave too many runs initially.’ He also added that the pitch was suited for the side batting first.

“They got a par+ score and we were not able to stop the run flow. Matheesha Pathirana’s bowling was good, not that he bowled badly. The scorecard doesn’t reflect how well he bowled. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted really well and took calculated risks. I love this venue, my 183 here gave me a chance to play for another year for India. So I am grateful,” Dhoni added.

With today’s win, Rajasthan Royals have occupied the top position in the points table, while the CSK are currently placed third.