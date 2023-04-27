Manipur chief minister’s programme venue set on fire after Biren Singh tweets claiming peace in northeast under PM Modi’s leadership

In a chilling development, a programme venue, where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to attend, was set on fire by an angry mob on Thursday evening. The development came immediately after Singh tweeted claiming peace and harmony in northeast the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to reports, the mob set the venue on fire during a shutdown call given the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum.

Singh was scheduled to attend the said programme at New Lamka in Churachandpur district on Thursday evening when an angry mob set the venue on fire. Hundreds of chairswere torched and a portion of the open gym, which was meant to be inaugurated by Singh was also set on fire.

The video of the venue being set on fire has gone viral on social media platforms.

The open gym was set up at PT Sports complex at New Lamka, which Singh is scheduled to inaugurate on Friday afternoon.

Ironically, Singh had taken to Twitter on Thursday evening to claim peace and tranquility under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Northeast is witnessing a prolonged peace and harmony under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, and this peace pact is another testimony to the ongoing growth and development in the region.”

The protesters are angry over the lack of response despite their repeated submission of memorandums to the government against the ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers.

It’s not clear if Singh will go ahead with his scheduled programme on Friday after today’s act of violence.