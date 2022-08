The BCCI has said that Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid had tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the big clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup.



Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who was asked to act as an interim coach in Dravid’s absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme.

India are expected to face arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August (today).