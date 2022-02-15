“Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died or eliminated?”: BJP leader raises doubts on Punjabi’s actor’s tragic death

Delhi BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat has raised doubts over the tragic death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who passed away after a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday.

Sehrawat took to Twitter to write, “Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died or eliminated?” Similar doubts were raised by other witter users who alleged that the late actor was going to ‘expose’ the farmers.

Deep Sidhu was named as an accused in the violent protests near Delhi’s Red Fort on 26 January last year. He was alleged to be the key conspirator behind the violent protests. The actor was later granted bail.

According to reports, Deep was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when his SUV rammed into a stationary container parked on the roadside. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died or eliminated?? pic.twitter.com/NEcYbdPzbm — Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) February 15, 2022

Several politicians including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condoled the actor’s death. Channi tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, tweeted, “News of Deep Sidhu ji’s death is very sad… God bless you… RIP.”

Punjab Finance Minister Minister Manpreet Singh Badal tweeted, “Sad to hear the tragic news of Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu’s demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Here is how some Twitter users reacted raising suspicions over Deep’s death.

Deep Sidhu, was a State target from last year and an effective Sikh voice.

I personally would be suspicious.

It’s a massive loss to Punjab to Sikhs

Again I would doubt… it a random accident, he is killed.

NO other voice so effective in Punjab

RIP Deep🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ajmer Singh Randhawa (@smartrandhawa) February 15, 2022

Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu dying in an accident in Haryana seems to be deeply suspicious He had threatened to expose the farmers’ protest recently. Anti-India lobbies at work? — Monica (@TrulyMonica) February 15, 2022

Deep Sidhu who threatened to reveal the conspiracy of farmer’s protest dies in an accident. 😟 — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) February 15, 2022

Deep Sidhu was going to reveal some secrets about the so called Kisan Netas. — Rais Pathan (@PathanRaisKhan) February 15, 2022

This is not accident, this is big political move. Because Deep Sidhu stand with Simranjit Singh Mann and people started listening him again. This is a planned murder not accident.Shocking 😭 pic.twitter.com/hTyRDSWRcV — ਕੌਰ ਦੀਪ (@KaurDeep84) February 15, 2022

Also travelling with the actor was his girlfriend, who has reportedly escaped unhurt.