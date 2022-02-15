Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Police in Haryana say that Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu on Tuesday died in a road accident near Sonipat.

Sidhu was named in the last year’s 26 January farmers’ march near Red Fort which turned violent.

According to Punjab Express website, Sidhu was travelling in a Scorpio jeep on Kundli highway close to the site of the farmers’ protest near Singhu border when his vehicle rammed into a stationary container parked on the roadside. The accident reportedly took place at 9.30 PM on Tuesday.

There are reports that his girlfriend from the US was also in the car but she escaped unhurt. Sidhu was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deep was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab, which goes to polls on 20 February in a single phase.

Fans have been expressing their condolences at the tragic death of Deep.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR