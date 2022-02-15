Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Police in Haryana say that Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu on Tuesday died in a road accident near Sonipat.

Sidhu was named in the last year’s 26 January farmers’ march near Red Fort which turned violent.

According to Punjab Express website, Sidhu was travelling in a Scorpio jeep on Kundli highway close to the site of the farmers’ protest near Singhu border when his vehicle rammed into a stationary container parked on the roadside. The accident reportedly took place at 9.30 PM on Tuesday.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, confirms Sonipat Police. Details awaited. He was also earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case. pic.twitter.com/CoLh8ObkJJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

There are reports that his girlfriend from the US was also in the car but she escaped unhurt. Sidhu was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Deep was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab, which goes to polls on 20 February in a single phase.

Fans have been expressing their condolences at the tragic death of Deep.

Shocked to hear the news of #deepsidhu passing away. Died in a road accident. The Sikh Kaum has lost another diamond who spoke about Punjab and Sikhi with passion and meant what he said. May Waheguru gives him another opportunity as a Gursikh to finish what he started 🙏🏼 — Dalbag Sandhu (@khalas_fauj) February 15, 2022

Rest in Power Deep Sidhu. Prayers for the family. Gone too soon. — Amaan (@amaanbali) February 15, 2022