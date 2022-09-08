British PM Liz Truss, last public figure to meet Queen Elizabeth II, wears black as she says, ‘God Save The King’

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth II in order for her to be appointed as the news premier of the United Kingdom. Just three days later, the longest-serving British monarch died aged 96, making Liz Truss the last public figure to meet the Queen before her death.



Wearing black, Truss appeared outside 10 Downing Street to make her public statement on Queen’s death. She signed off her statement by saying, “God Save The King.’

She said that the Queen ‘provided us with the stability and strength that we needed.’

Talking about King Charles III, Truss said, “We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.”

She added, “And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King’.”

Prince Charles, Queen’s eldest son, has now become the new King of the United Kingdom. As reported by Janta Ka Re Porter, Prince Charles will be known as King Charles III henceforth.

King Charle will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.