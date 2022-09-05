“Pray that catch should come to me”: What Virat Kohli said on controversy over drop catch by Arshdeep Singh

Former India captain Virat Kohli has come out in the open in support of Arshdeep Singh after the young fast bowler faced grief from a section of Indian fans for dropping a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup tie on Sunday. Many had attacked Arshdeep with ‘Khalistani’ jibe while others had termed him anti-national since Pakistan pulled off a 5-wicket win in the last over, being bowled by Arshdeep.

Reacting to the controversy over Arshdeep, Kohli said that he too had gone through this ordeal very early in his career when he lost his wicket to Shahid Afridi very cheaply.

“I remember when I first played by Champions Trophy. This was my first match against Pakistan. I remember playing a very bad shot off Shahid Afridi’s bowling. I stayed awake until 5 AM and kept staring at the ceiling of my hotel room.”

Kohli said that he feared he will never be selected in the Indian team after his performance against Pakistan.

“I wasn’t able to sleep. I thought I will never get another chance to play for India and my career was over,” Kohli said.

He said that senior players’ presence in the team always help youngsters.

“When the atmosphere is good, you learn from your mistakes and when similar opportunities arise you wish for that catch to come to you. We have a healthy team environment and I’d like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same.”

Arshdeep was the second-best bowler after Ravi Bishnoi in Sunday’s match. But it was his dropped catch that made him the villain for a section of Indian fans. However, others felt that India lost the match in the 19th over when Bhuvaneshvar Kumar conceded 19 runs. Also conceding more than 40 runs in their quota of four overs were Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal.