“When did Harbhajan sleep with Sreesanth?” Laughter riot on Twitter amidst raging controversy over Arshdeep Singh’s performance against Pakistan

Twitter on Sunday erupted with laughter riots as cricket fans furiously debated over the performance of young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the Asia Cup tie between India and Pakistan. India lost the match by five wickets in the last over, which was bowled by Arshdeep. Even though, Arshdeep conceded just seven runs in the last over as opposed to 19 given away by experienced Bhuvaneshvar Kumar in the 18th over, the young fast bowler from Punjab began to face grief from Twitter users. However, little did anyone realise that a debate over Arshdeep’s performance will leave netizens in splits after a user’s poor English appeared to suggest that former India bowler Harbhajan Singh had slept with S Sreesanth.

Many prominent personalities came to Arshdeep’s defence. Harbhajan Singh too was one of them as he tweeted, “Stop criticising young

@arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.”

Reacting to Harbhajan’s tweet, one Twitter user asked, “Then why did you sleep Shreesanth?? (sic)” The user in question was referring to the slapgate of ipl 2008 when Harbhajan had slapped Sreesanth after a match. However, instead instead of using the word ‘slap,’ the user wrote ‘sleep.’

This opened the floodgate for all sorts of jokes as one asked, “When did Harbhajan sleep with Sreesanth? I didn’t knew he swing the other way. (sic).”

“Isne sleep kiya shreesanth k saath????,” asked another user. One user wrote, “Enough for the day 😂😂 I am going to Sleep.” “Sleep with Harbhajan?” asked another Twitter user.

Batting first, India made 181 for 7 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli playing a knock of 60 runs. However, Pakistan achieved the target by losing just five wickets and one ball to spare. Many social media users held Arshdeep responsible for the defeat even though he was one of the best bowlers of the match.

Journalist Rifat Jawaid wrote, “Arshdeep didn’t lose match, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar did in 19th over by conceding 19 runs. Arshdeep conceded just 7 runs in last over. Hardik Pandya conceded 44 runs in 4 overs, Bhuvi 40, Chahal 43 runs. Bishnoi and Arshdeep gave away just 26 and 27. Now decide who lost match.”