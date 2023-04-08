“Please stop this, stop fooling”: When Nita Ambani told off Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani; Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law was admonished by her Dad

Not many would that when legendary Dhirubhai Ambani approached Nita Ambani for the marriage of his son, Mukesh Ambani, the late industrialist was told off by the lady, who would become his daughter-in-law. Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law, by her own admission, told Dhirubhai to ‘stop fooling’.

During an interview with a TV channel, Nita said, “This was in mid October. I was busy studying for my exams and the phone rings. I pick it up. The caller identifies himself as Mr. Dhirubhai Ambani.”

Nita found it hard to believe that a person as renowned as Dhirubhai would call her.

“I put it down knowing it’s a crank call. He calls again. The phone rings. I go and pick it up. Again he identifies himself as Mr. Dhirubhai Ambani. I tell him, ‘please stop this, stop fooling.’ I put down the phone. I got little agitated at that time,” Nita continued.

Also Read: Mamta Dalal, identical sister of Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani, once taught children of Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

The story didn’t end here as the person identifying himself Mukesh Ambani’s father called again the third time. Nita said, “The third time the phone rings, I don’t even bother to pick it up. My father picks up the phone and I was watching him and suddenly his expression changed. He puts his hand on the speaker and says, ‘Nita it is really Mr. Dhirubhai Ambani and can you please talk to him politely.”

Nita concluded, “That’s where it all began.”

Born as Nita Dalal, Mukesh Ambani’s wife is now the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries.

Nita’s parents were Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal and she has a sister, Mamta Dalal with both sisters having a striking resemblance to each other. Nita has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.