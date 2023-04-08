Controversy over Salman Khan’s Yentamma song; former India Test cricketer accuses actor of ‘degrading’ South Indian culture; netizens call Bigg Boss host’s attire vulgar

Salman Khan is facing widespread condemnation for his attire in the newly released song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Yentamma. A prominent former India Test cricketer too has joined the debate by terming his attire vulgar as he accused the Bigg Boss host of ‘degrading our South Indian culture.’



Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shared the video of the song as he tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER.”

This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER https://t.co/c9E0T2gf2d — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 8, 2023

Sivaramakrishnan, who represented India in 9 Tests and 16 ODI between 1983 and 1987, added, “:Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to BAN this.”

But he wasn’t the only one to term the song vulgar. User Vijay Lokapally tweeted, “In a temple premises wearing shoes bloody… doesn’t deserve rating.”

User Preetam Rao wrote, “My eyes first went to the shoes being worn in temple premises lol…” “Not to mention the taking up of the lungi to expose bare thighs and then doing vulgar pelvic thrusts,” commented another user. User Wanderer wrote, “VULGAR!!”

Composed by Payal Dev, the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal herself. The song has been produced by Zee Music. Rapper Raftaar has penned the rap part of the song and even performed in the video.

Those featuring in the video include Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde.