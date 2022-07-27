The Los Angeles Police Department have launched an investigation to find the killer of a person in Woodland Hills on Tuesday morning. The victim, whose identity is not being revealed pending next of kin notification, was of Middle Eastern origin.



The LAPD said in a statement, “Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for killing a man.”

According to the cops, on 26 July, 2022, around 5:47 a.m., officers from LAPD Topanga Division responded to a radio call of a traffic collision in the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive.

“Upon arrival, the officers observed the victim laying on the sidewalk. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were already at scene and advised officers that the victim had multiple stab wounds to his back. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” the LAPD said.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that a witness who was jogging in the area discovered the body on the sidewalk.

“He approached and observed that the victim was unconscious and not breathing and there was blood surrounding him. It appears that the victim was stabbed in the middle of the street and then walked to the sidewalk and collapsed. Currently, there are no additional witnesses,” the police said.

Detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area as well as canvassing the area for any witnesses. They have not stumbled upon any evidence to conclude if this incident was related to a traffic collision.

The LAPD said that the victim was a 41-year-old Male, Middle Eastern, from Woodland Hills. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

“Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program,” the police said.