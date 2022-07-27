Fake news peddler Deepak Chaurasia, VHP said ‘jihadi’ threatened to blow up RSS office; arrested man identified as Hindu Brahmin Prince Pandey

Known fake ness peddler Deepak Chaurasia and militant Hindutva organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Wednesday took to Twitter to sensationally allege that a ‘jihadi’ had threatened to blow up an RSS office Delhi. However, much to their embarrassment, the man arrested has been identified as a Hindu Brahmin.



Both Chaurasia and the official Twitter handle of the VHP made desperate attempts to disturb communal harmony by alleging that the suspect was a Muslim.

The tweet by the VHP read, “Threatened to blow up Delhi offices of Sangh and VHP with bombs today. The jihadi who entered the offices were handed over to the police by VHP’s Delhi leader, Mr Surendra Kumar Gupta. The Delhi Police is making inquiries.”



In almost an identical tweet, Chaurasia wrote on Twitter, “Threatened to blow up RSS and VHP building in Delhi with a bomb, VHP said – handed over the ‘jihadi’ who entered the office to the police!”



A report by Times of India said that the man arrested by the Delhi Police was identified as Prince Pandey. Pandey, the report said, hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Pandey, who claims to be a graduate reportedly came to the national capital on Friday with his aunt, who lives in the Fatehpur area. Pandey was reportedly angry that a Hindu family in his village in Madhya Pradesh had converted to Christianity and no one was doing anything about it.

Pandey reportedly told the police that he was a member of the RSS but was angry by the lack of action taken by the Sangh in the matter.

Meanwhile, both Chaurasia and the VHP are facing social media ridicule for their desperate attempts to blame Muslims with dangerously fake news.

RLD’s Prashant Kanojia tweeted, “There was a threat to blow up the RSS office in Delhi with a bomb. VHP tweeted that the jihadi was caught. Name of the jihadi: Prince Pandey, a staunch Hindu brahmin. Now the VHP did not tweet with the name.”

Kanojia wrote in his subsequent tweet, “A kattar Hindu Brahmin Prince Pandey arrested for giving threat to blow away RSS office. Not a single news channel has called him Terrorist or Terrorist arrested. No statement from HM that NIA will investigate.”

User Rahul wrote, “The name is Pandey…prince pandey…. Sharm aa rahi hain likhne me?”

One Ibrahim Shaikh wrote, “Prince Pandey”, a “hardcore Hindu brahmin” who threatened to bomb the RSS and VHP building, was declared a terrorist by an honest anchor like @RubikaLiyaquat on some TV channel??”