WhatsApp will stop working from 31 December on these iPhone models, Android devices

There’s bad news for the owners of the iPhone and many other Android devices after it became clear that WhatsApp will not work on these devices from 31 December this year. A report by Gizchina website claimed that WhatsApp will not function on around 49 devices in the new years.
These devices include iPhone5, iPhone 5C and several Samsung models. WhatsApp had stopped working on iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 from 24 October. For Apple users, they can continue to use WhatsApp on their older devices by upgrading their operating system to iOS 12.
As for Android users with older devices, they must get Android 4.1 or newer updates for them to be able to use WhatsApp beyond 31 December.
According to reports, 89% Iphone users had updated their devices to iOS 15, while only 4% of users have iOS 13 or earlier versions installed.
Here’s the list of devices where WhatsApp will stop functioning from 31 December.
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT