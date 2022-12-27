WhatsApp will stop working from 31 December on these iPhone models, Android devices

There’s bad news for the owners of the iPhone and many other Android devices after it became clear that WhatsApp will not work on these devices from 31 December this year. A report by Gizchina website claimed that WhatsApp will not function on around 49 devices in the new years.

These devices include iPhone5, iPhone 5C and several Samsung models. WhatsApp had stopped working on iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 from 24 October. For Apple users, they can continue to use WhatsApp on their older devices by upgrading their operating system to iOS 12.

As for Android users with older devices, they must get Android 4.1 or newer updates for them to be able to use WhatsApp beyond 31 December.

According to reports, 89% Iphone users had updated their devices to iOS 15, while only 4% of users have iOS 13 or earlier versions installed.

Here’s the list of devices where WhatsApp will stop functioning from 31 December.

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT