Pathaan Day 7 Box Office Collection: What Shah Rukh Khan-starrer registers on day 7, most films don’t get on release day; Simply phenomenal

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on Tuesday collected close to Rs. 30 crore at the box office, taking its worldwide earnings to date to Rs. 634 crore. Pathaan day 7 box office collection is astonishingly more than most films’ earnings on the day of their release. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Pathaan’s performance ‘glorious.’

Taran wrote on Twitter, “Pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* – *most* films don’t collect this number on *Day 1*… Mass circuits MASSIVE… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: ₹ 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

Outlining the performance of the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions, Taran wrote, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 1 cr. Total: ₹ 11.75 cr. ⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 330.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Yashraj Films, which is the producer of Pathaan, tweeted, “#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming ❤️ Book your tickets now! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Many analysts feel that the film also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will cross Rs. 350 crore in India when the box office reports for day 8 collection is out.

Pathaan cast had recently held a special media event where Shah Rukh opened up about the country’s boycott gang saying that his intention was only to spread love and not hurt anybody’s sentiments. He had also expressed his desire to be a part of the film’s sequel if the YRF ever planned to make Pathaan 2 in the future.

King Khan had also jokingly revealed how he had contemplated a career change when his last film bombed at the box office.