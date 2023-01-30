Pathaan Day 6 Box Office Collection: John Abraham reveals why he wanted to kiss Shah Rukh Khan; gets kissed by King Khan during press meet

While Shah Rukh Khan may have grabbed all the limelight on the success of Pathaan after it broke all box office records, critics have applauded the role of John Abraham in the film. But, when the star cast of Pathaan took the centre stage to speak to the media on Monday, John revealed how he wanted to kiss Shah Rukh on several occasions in the film. John said that while he had the image of an action hero, the success of Pathaan had established Shah Rukh as the ‘number one action hero’ in India.

“Sha Rukh, I don’t think he’s an actor anymore, he’s an emotion. It’s beautiful. That’s why I nearly went to kiss him in a lot of scenes. It’s a beautiful experience,” he said.

John didn’t stop here as he continued, “When you see someone like Shah Rukh after four years and looking so good. I used to think I am an action hero. But, I think Shah Rukh today is the number one action hero in the country.”

John’s praise for King Khan elicited loud cheers from the crowd.

Pathaan has smashed all the previous box office records set by any Bollywood films. The film has crossed Rs. 500 crore mark in five days. Reacting to the commercial success of Pathaan, John said, “I think this is going to be my biggest film for a long time.”

John also joked as he thanked Vishal-Shekhar for ‘giving two fantastic songs’ without him.

“When you see those songs, you see Shah Rukh and Deepika, I think probably you see the most beautiful man and the most beautiful woman in that song,” John said.

John also showered praises on Deepika saying that he had previously worked with her but was very impressed with her growth as an actor.