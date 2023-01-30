Pathaan Box Office Day 6 Collection: Shah Rukh sensationally reveals how he thought of ‘alternative’ career after last film became flop

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday sensationally revealed how he had thought of an alternative career after his last film bombed at the box office. His statement, albeit tongue-in-cheek, came on the day fans awaited the outcome of Pathaan day 6 box office collection.

Speaking to reporters, King Khan said, “The four years that I had…Covid had gone and bad parts. 1-2 years that I did not work, I wanted to be with my children. The good thing was that I could see my children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam grow up.

“The other good thing was that since my last film did not do well, so people said my movies won’t work. So, I thought of an alternative business. I learned cooking thinking that I will open a restaurant. I wanted to name it Red Chillies Food Eatry.”

About not interacting with media or promoting Pathaan, Shah Rukh said, “The three of us (including John and Deepika) didn’t meet the media. We shot it during Covid-19. We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in the work mode.

“Thank you for supporting the film so much despite things that might have curtailed the happy release of the film.”

The Bollywood megastar also broke his silence on the boycott gang by saying that his intention was never hurt any sentiments. He called Deepika Padukone Amar, himself Akbar and John Abraham Anthony to highlight the country’s plural character.

Giving a message of communal harmony, Shah Rukh said, “Deepika is Amar (Hindu), I’m Shah Rukh Khan, so I am Akbar (Muslim and he is John, Anthony (Christian). This is what makes cinema. Amar, Akbar and Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have.

“We love you, that’s why we make films. Nothing is bigger than this. We have to keep our stories seeped in India. When we tell our stories, we don’t deride it. We are just using a language that the young ones speak.”

Pathaan has smashed all box office records by collection more than Rs. 540 crores globally within five days of its release. The business is set to soar further when the final count of the day 6 box office collections arrives.