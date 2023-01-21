Pathaan Advance Booking Day 2 Update: Amidst call for boycott, Ayushmann Khurrana’s big ‘dua’ for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film

Ayushmann Khurrana has thrown his weight behind the success of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham among others. Ayushmann’s extraordinary support and a special ‘dua’ for the success of Pathaan came amidst a growing call for the boycott of the film by BJP supporters. Meanwhile, the film is all set to break new records with the advance booking for Day 2 crossing three lakh for the Hindi version.

Borrowing a line from the famous song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, Ayushmann wrote on Twitter, “Nikli hai dil se yeh dua…(This prayer has come out of my heart) for #Pathaan.”

BJP supporters and other Hindutva fanatics have called for the boycott of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has ignored the threats of a boycott of his next release, which hits theatres on 25 January. The Bollywood superstar has not taken part in any promotional events. But this has not affected the advance bookings of Pathaan.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pathaan *advance booking* status at *national chains*… Update till Saturday, 6 pm…

⭐️ #PVR: 1,08,000

⭐️ #INOX: 93,000

⭐️ #Cinepolis: 50,000

⭐️ Total tickets sold: 2,51,000

NOTE: Data of *opening day* [25 Jan 2023] ONLY.”

Hindutva fanatics led by BJP leaders had raised objections after the first song, Besharm Rang, was released. Shah Rukh’s critics had accused the actor of deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindus by featuring Deepika in a saffron bikini even though the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

There has been growing interest in Shah Rukh’s new release globally with the trailer of the film being played on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

According to reports, Pathaan’s Day 2 tickets have been also sold out with more than three lakhs tickets being booked for the Hindi version and 1.32 lakh for the Telugu version.