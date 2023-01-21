Fast bowler Umesh Yadav allegedly cheated by ex-manager of Rs. 44 lakhs

Police in Maharashtra say that Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav has allegedly been cheated by his friend and ex-manager of Rs. 44 lakh after the latter promised to purchase a plot in the cricketer’s name in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.



According to reports, the friend and ex-manager in question is one Shailesh Thackeray.

DCP Nagpur Ashwini Patel, according to ANI, said, “A person named Shailesh Thackeray betrayed cricketer Umesh Yadav after taking Rs 44 lakhs to buy a property in Yadav’s name. Case registered u/s 406 & 420 of IPC. According to our info, Thackeray worked as Yadav’s manager earlier.”

Yadav had appointed Thackeray his manager after his selection in the national team in 2014 since the the latter was unemployed.

Yadav was keen to buy a plot in Nagpur and asked Thackeray to facilitate the purchase. “Thakre located a plot in a barren area. He told Yadav he would get it for Rs 44 lakh. Yadav deposited Rs 44 lakh in Thakre’s bank account. However, Thakre purchased the plot in his name,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After learning about the fraud, Yadav asked Thackeray to transfer the land in his name but he refused. He also refused to return the money forcing the cricketer to approach the police.

A case has been registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.”