Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani outsmart Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani ion dance floor as pregnancy rumours quashed during Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engagement party

Shloka Mehta and her husband Akash Ambani outsmarted Mukesh and Nita Ambani during their special dance performance, showcased to celebrate the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The who’s who of the Indian glamour industry had turned up at Antilia, the official residence of the Ambanis in south Mumbai. To celebrate the occasion, the prominent members of one of India’s richest families, decided to showcase a specially choreographed dance routine from an old Salman Khan film.

The song in question was Wah Wah Ram Ji song from Hum Aaap Ke Hain Kaun, which featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit among others. However, the lyrics of the song were changed to fit in with Anant and Radhika’s names in place of Bhaiya and Bhabhi.

Even though, Nita Ambani is a trained classical dancer, Shloka and her husband Akash were seen executing their dance sequences with more perfection. Shloka appeared to flow with the music as she danced effortlessly. She looked stunning in her sea-green lehenga choli with pastel floral embroidery. Her hair was tied in a bun adorned with diamond jewellery

As expected, Mukesh Ambani looked incredibly happy but lacked in his dancing skills. But, this did not deter him from joining his family members including Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

There were a few other awkward moments during the engagement party as Radhika came to greet the members of the Ambani family. While Mukesh and Nita Ambani blessed their to-be bahu by hugging her, Shloka too was seen extending a warm embrace to Radhika. As Shloka and Radhika hugged each other, Akash appeared to be in a jovial mood as he waited for his turn.

Isha’s husband hugged her, but by extending only one hand.

There have been plenty of speculations over Shloka’s second pregnancy on social media. However, her public appearance during the engagement function put all rumours to rest.