Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan strikes back? CBI raids Sameer Wankhede, 2 other NCB officers involved in Aryan Khan arrest case

The CBI on Friday raided disgraced former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and two other officers, who were involved in the arrest of Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a fake drug racket case. This has prompted many to speculate if this is a case of Shah Rukh striking back to avenge the injustice meted out to his son.

The CBI, according to reports, conducted raids on 29 locations on the basis of an internal vigilance report on the disproportionate assets belonging to Wankhede and two other officers.

Wankhede had become a national figure in 2021 after he sensationally arrested Aryan Khan from a Goa-bound cruise ship. Aryan was paraded and humiliated before being sent to jail in Mumbai for nearly a month. The NCB had later concluded that the case against Aryan had no merit and the star son was acquitted from all charges.

Wankhede has seen been spotted at the RSS office and meeting several BJP leaders triggering speculations that he was keen to join politics.

Two other officers being raided are Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad. Singh was the Superintendent of the Narcotics Control Bureau and was the investigating officer in the Aryan Khan case. Prasad, on the other hand, was the officer, who had stopped and searched Aryan before arresting the star son.

Wankhede, Singh and Prasad are facing allegations of amassing disproportionate wealth. Wankhede, who was the Zonal Director of the NCB, is accused of biases in favour of two other accused officers.

Many had wondered why Shah Rukh was not initiating any legal cases against Wankhede and the NCB even after it emerged that his son was wrongly framed in the drug racket case.

Former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was the first to expose Wankhede accusing the disgraced officer of lying about his caste and religion to secure a job as an IRS officer. Malik was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.