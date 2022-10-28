Tesla founder Elon Musk makes big announcement on reinstatements of suspended Twitter accounts

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Friday made a huge announcement on the reinstatements of suspended Twitter accounts hours after completing the $44 billion takeover deal. The flamboyant billionaire said that Twitter will be forming a ‘content moderation council with ‘widely diverse viewpoints.’

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk said.

Earlier, he had said that ‘let the good times roll.’ This had come after he announce that ‘the bird is freed’ indicating that Twitter would become a platform for free speech.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk had shared a video of him entering the Twitter headquarters immediately after completing his takeover deal. In the video, he was seen carrying a sink. Sharing the video, the maverick businessman had written, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

In a subsequent tweet, Musk had written, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”

Musk had first agreed to buy Twitter but later reneged on his commitment saying that the microblogging site had not revealed the true extent of its fake accounts. Twitter board then decided to take legal action against him, forcing him to change his mind again and sign the deal.