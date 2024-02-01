“Pure doglapan”: Ashneer Grover lashes out at Reserve Bank of India for imposing restrictions on Paytm, wants PM Modi’s intervention

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has hit out at the Reserve Bank of India for imposing restrictions on Paytm in the wake of violations of rules by the fintech company owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Known for straight talking, Grover wrote, “I don’t understand RBI. Clearly RBI does not want FinTechs in business – of late all regulations / moves are against Fintechs. Such moves will kill the sector altogether. The @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia need to step in.

“Startups have been biggest creators of market cap and employment in last decade. Today IIM and IIT are struggling to place people – we as a country cannot afford such overreach ! Tom-Tom-Ing @UPI_NPCI to the world and punishing pioneers in the space is pure ‘Doglapan’!”

This was after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits/top-ups in any customer account, allets, and FASTags after 29 February due to non-compliance of rules and regulatory concerns.

In a press release, RBI authorities stated that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) had to comply with the following strictures, with immediate effect:

1. No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.

2. Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, upto their available balance.

3. No other banking services, other than those referred in (ii) above, like fund transfers (irrespective of name and nature of services like AEPS, IMPS, etc.), BBPOU and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after February 29, 2024.

4. The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.

5. Settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) shall be completed by March 15, 2024 and no further transactions shall be permitted thereafter.