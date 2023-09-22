Om Birla faces widespread condemnation for not acting against uncouth BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri after Islamophobic rant disgraces parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is facing widespread condemnation for his refusal to act against uncouth BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who disgraced the parliament with his Islamophobic rant targeted at a Muslim member of parliament. Birla is now facing the heat from netizens, who are blaming his RSS past for the latest inaction.

Bidhuri’s hate speech inside the new parliament has evoked angry reactions from MPs cutting across the party lines. Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra said, “Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla always talks about the decorum of the House. BJP MP Bidhuri gave a ‘hate speech’ but he will not be taking action against him.”

Moitra said that Bidhuri’s remarks amounted to hate speech. “I had merely used the word harami, which can be unparliamentary… but to say ‘mulla’, ‘katua’. These words can’t be broadcast on TV but he uttered these words inside parliament. Does Om Birla need a letter from Mahua Moitra to tell him the right thing to do.

VIDEO | “Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla always talks about the decorum of the House. BJP MP Bidhuri gave a ‘hate speech’ but he will not be taking action against him,” says TMC MP @MahuaMoitra over derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against the BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok… pic.twitter.com/gPfHTKhVfw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2023

BJP and its supporters have long addressed Muslims disdainfully by addressing them as mulla or katua (circumcised). During his speech in parliament this week, Bidhuri lost his temper at BSP MP Danish Ali as he called him a ‘pimp’, mulla terrorist and used expletives to counter his interventions.

The acting Speaker of the parliament remained unmoved even when Bidhuri disgraced the sanctity of parliament.

As expected, Bidhuri faced widespread condemnation for disgracing the parliament. Birla, who’s been quick to suspend opposition MPs on the pretext of smaller violations, too has found himself at the centre of intense outrage for turning a blind eye to disgraceful conduct by a BJP MP.

DMK MP Kanimozhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to refer the issue of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali to the Privilege Committee. pic.twitter.com/ZAtDQ5U0tk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2023

That the Speaker is biased, we all know. But the fact that he refuses to uphold the honour and prestige of the very institution from which he derives his powers is unbecoming of him. A minority MP was abused *inside* the parliament and this is Speaker Om Birla’s reaction? What a… pic.twitter.com/3X6BacuJzX — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) September 22, 2023

Om Birla has lowered the esteem of the high office he occupies by not holding #RameshBidhudi responsible for his gas-lighting speech.

But yes, this is just another day of the #Modi-fied #BJP in power.

From #EmergencyExit #TejaswiSurya to serial women harassment expert… https://t.co/qAFDm6jele — RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) September 22, 2023

Do you believe Speaker Om Birla will intervene in the Ramesh Bhiduri vs. Danish Ali controversy? Previously, the Lok Sabha administration removed the Lok Sabha website Speaker Om Birla’s RSS membership and prison sentence for his role in the Babri demolition. When Rahul Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/AnvrV2YitF — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) September 22, 2023

Dear Om Birla @RahulGandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership because all the people with the Modi name felt defamed by a public speech he made. What about our Muslims don’t they have a right to be angry & hurt by Bidhuri’s words? Why haven’t you acted Speaker? — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 22, 2023