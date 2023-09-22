Mohammed Shami’s 5-wicket haul helps India register emphatic win against Australia

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul on Friday helped India register an emphatic win against Australia in the first One Day International.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 276 in 50 overs with Shami destroying the Aussie batting line-up. The bowler from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh finished with 5-51 in 10 overs.

In response, India achieved the target by losing just five wickets with eight balls to spare. Shubman Gill made 74 from 63 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 71 from 77 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was out for 50 while skipper KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 58. Rahul hit Sean Abbott for successive boundary and a six to secure India’s victory.

Shami was adjudged Player Of The Match for his impressive bowling.