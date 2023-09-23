Leaked video of Kulhad Pizza couple: Sacked employee arrested for allegedly sharing private video

Police in Punjab have arrested a woman for allegedly sharing the private video of Kulhad Pizza couple. The woman in question was sacked by the Kulhad Pizza couple for her poor performance.



According to reports, the woman had allegedly attempted to extort Rs. 20,000 from the couple to take revenge for her dismissal from the job.

The arrest of the woman by the Jalandhar Police follows a full-blown controversy on social media over the leaked video. The man in the video had made a passionate plea on social media urging people to not share the video.

Earlier, the police had filed a case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act.

In his video appeal, Sehaj Arora had said that he did not wish to verify the authenticity of the leaked video.