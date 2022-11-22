Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect days after Portugal forward’s explosive interview triggers controversy

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect days after the globally famous player gave an explosive interview criticising the club’s strategy and manager Erik ten Hag.



Both Ronaldo and Manchester United are reported to have agreed on the former’s departure with mutual consent.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” a statement by Manchester United said.

A statement from Ronaldo read, “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.”

37-year-old Ronaldo, who is currently on World Cup duty with Portugal, added, “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Manchester United wished Ronaldo and his family ‘well for the future’ and added that ‘everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.’

Ronaldo, who left Juventus to rejoin Old Trafford in August last year, scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United. In 2010, Ronaldo had left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo earned £500,000-a-week at Manchester United and had seven months left on his contract. With his immediate departure, he will be a free to sign a new contract with any football club when the transfer window opens in January next year.

Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League this year and are placed fifth in the points table.