Duleep Trophy Final: Ajinkya Rahane orders teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave field for bad behaviour

The Duleep Trophy final on Sunday between West Zone and South Zone was marred by ugly scenes forcing Ajinkya Rahane to order his own player, Yashasvi Jaiswal, to leave the field for bad behaviour. Rahane went on to lead his side to win the championship by 294 runs.



Batting first, West Zone had made 528 with Jaiswal playing a blistering knock of 263 from 323. However, when South Zone began their run chase, Jaiswal was seen in heated arguments with Ravi Teja, who was busy chasing what appeared to be an impossible target.

Both Jaiswal and Teja were seen to be involved in a heated argument during the 50th over of the South Zone chase. West Zone skipper Rahane immediately intervened to pacify his own player, Jaiswal. But this had little effect on Jaiswal, who kept approaching Teja aggressively, forcing Rahane to issue a marching order to his own player.

Jaiswal wasn’t pleased with the public humiliation meted out to him. He returned to the field in the 65th over. South Zone could only manage 234 in their run-chase.

Batter Ravi Teja was having some issues with Yashasvi Jaiswal, so after warning him first and seeing it still happen, Captain Ajinkya Rahane tells his own teammate to leave the field!pic.twitter.com/R1sPozKFjF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 25, 2022

Commentators were heard applauding Rahane for showing zero tolerance for bad behaviour. One commentator felt that this would set a precedent for other players.