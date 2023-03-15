Noose tightens around right-wing YouTuber, who mocked Shah Rukh Khan’s speech and vowed to cause Pathaan’s box office failure: Manish Kashyap absconds

A right-wing YouTuber from Bihar, who famously mocked Shah Rukh Khan’s speech and vowed to cause Pathaan’s box office failure, has found himself in a spot of bother after the Bihar Police issued a red alert on his arrest in a fake video case. The Bihar Police on Wednesday announced that they had frozen Rs. 42 lahks from four bank accounts owned by Manish Kashyap.

The Bihar Police took to social media to share details of their extraordinary action taken against Kashyap and his friends in the fake video case.

“Update on Economic Offenses Unit action on circulation of misleading video for residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu 1. Warrant for arrest was obtained against the FIR accused Manish Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh Rajput of Economic Offenses Station Case No. 0-03/23,” they wrote.

The police said that ‘to ensure the arrest of the above two accused, a special team has been constituted, through which raids are being conducted in other states to arrest the accused.’

The police said that they had frozen the three bank accounts belonging to Kashyap.

“The amount available in Manish Kashyap’s bank accounts have been frozen. Rs 3,37,496 is available in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in HDFC Bank account and Rs 34,85,909 in SACHTAK Foundation’s HDFC Bank account. The total amount is Rs 42,11,937,” the Bihar Police said.

The police said that Manish Kashyap also operated with another name, Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, adding that the cops had unearthed evidence of economic offence against the notorious YouTuber.

They said, “Economic Offenses Station registed a case (No. 0-05/23) on charges of misleading people by spreading untrue, rumour-mongering and misleading messages by posting an image (PHOTO) of Manish Kashyap’s arrest on Twitter from handle @manishkashyap43.”

They added that two accused namely Prashant Kumar and Shashikant Sharma had been arrested in the same case.

Kashyap and other accused are facing the heat for allegedly posting fake videos and claiming that Bihari workers were facing persecution in Tamil Nadu. Videos allegedly posted by them had caused tension between the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu. However, soon it emerged that there was no truth to these videos and Kashyap and his gang members had merely tried to cause unprecedented tension with their alleged mischief.

Kashyap is a polarising figure had often used social media platforms to spew venom against Muslim Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In many of his videos, he could be seen addressing Shah Rukh disparagingly by calling him ‘hakla (one, who stammers).’ Just before the release of Pathaan, he had become a prominent voice amongst India’s Hindutva brigade to boycott the film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Kashyap had claimed that he was capable of causing the box office failure of Pathaan. But, much to his discomfort, Shah Rukh-starrer film smashed all box office record by becoming the most successful Hindi film in the history of Bollywood.

Rattled by the film’s success, the notorious YouTuber had accused Shah Rukh of having links with Pakistan’s secret service, the ISI.