“Humbly seeking help”: Meta India employee writes heartfelt note after being sacked; seeks desperate help

A Meta India employee has written a heartfelt note after being sacked by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company. Sutha Sehgar took to social media to share her ordeal triggering a wave of reactions from netizens.

Sehgar wrote, “Apparently it’s a tradition to take badge photo when you leave Meta but I did not realise that the timeline would be this short. Meta laid off 11K of it’s staff yesterday and unfortunately, I’m impacted too together with my wonderful teammates.”

Asking people to help her find her job, she wrote, “Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood. I’d be delighted to refer some of the best recruitment talents that I’ve worked with as well!”

She concluded her post by asking people to be kind to each other. “Let’s be kind to one another, we never know the inner battle and turmoil that one is suffering. Thank you,” she wrote.

Sehgar’s Linkedin profile now reads, “Ex – Meta | Impacted by Layoff.”

A report by Washington Post said that Meta was set to begin another round of job cuts this week, part of a multi-phase downsizing effort that may trickle for months and affect thousands of workers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The latest layoffs follow 11,000 job cuts announced in November last year.

Experts believe that Meta has been hit by the entry of other popular social media platforms such as Tik Tok, which is believed to have taken a significant share of Meta’s advertising revenue.

