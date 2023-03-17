India beat Australia in first ODI by 5 wickets as Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul shine

India on Friday defeated Australia by five wickets with Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul playing key roles in scripting India’s victory.



Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 188 runs in 35.4 overs with Shami and Mohammed Siraj scalping three wickets each. Shami’s performance assumed significance as he bowled lethal spell. He conceded just 17 runs in six overs and picked up three wickets. Siraj too picked up three wickets 5.4 overs by conceding 29 runs.

India’s run chase started on a poor note as they lost top four batsmen for just 39 runs in 10.2 overs. However, out-of-form KL Rahul provided the much-needed stability to the Indian innings with the help of Ravindra Jadeja and led India to a comfortable win.

Rahul remained not out at 75 from 91 balls while Jadeja was not out at 45 from 69 balls.

Aussie skipper Steve Smith said after the match, “We weren’t expecting this to happen at the Wankhede, usually pretty good wicket to score runs. India did bowl well. But we missed out too. If we had got something over 250, it would have been interesting looking at the way the ball was swinging and seaming throughout the innings. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played well to take India out of trouble and win it from there.”

Indian captain Hardik Pandya said, “We were under pressure but we kept our composure and found ways to come out of those difficult situations. Once we got the momentum, we were quite on top of the game. Jaddu was outstanding and did what is exactly expected of him considering the capabilities he possesses. KL was brilliant and it’s good to see him play in the manner he is most comfortable in.”

Ravindra Jadeja was declared the Player of the Match.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Sunday at Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.