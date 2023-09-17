“No speed challans for Siraj today”: Delhi Police on Mohammed Siraj’s destructive bowling in Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj on Sunday single-handedly destroyed the Sri Lankan batting with his menacing fast bowling, guiding India to the Asia Cup glory. Siraj, who picked up his five wickets in just 16 balls, became the fastest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a single match. His destructive bowling earned him plaudits even from the Delhi Police, who took to Twitter to appreciate the Hyderabad lad’s epic performance.

Siraj was responsible for Sri Lanka being dismissed for just 50 runs in little over 15 overs. He finished with an impressive spell of 6-21.

India achieved the target in 6.1 overs with 43.5 overs to spare.

Reacting to Siraj’s quick bowling, the Delhi Police took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, “No speed challans for #Siraj today.”

Siraj earned praises from many former cricketers as well. Former India batter Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsSL.”

Another ex-India opening batter, Wasim Jaffer, posted a quirky tweet, “”Ok Google, play Mohd Siraj”. “Sorry, Mohd Siraj is unplayable!” #INDvSL #AsiaCupFinals.”

Former India fast bowler, Venkatesh Prasad, wrote, “Clinical win for Team India. Siraj was exceptional and many boxes ticked for us. Congratulations. @BCCI on winning the Asia Cup #IndvsSL.”