Gas cylinder for Rs. 500 and free bus travel for women; Sonia Gandhi makes poll promises for Telangana voters

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced that it was her dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that worked for all sections of society.



Addressing an election rally, Gandhi said that the price LPG would be brought down to Rs. 500 per cylinder under a new Congress government in the southern India state. She also said that women would be able to travel for free in all government-run buses across the state.

“It’s been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of our society,” Gandhi told her audience at the election rally.

She asked the voters if they would give their support to the Congress party. People attending the rally replied in affirmative.

The assembly election to Telangana’s 119 seats will be held before December this year. Buoyed by its electoral success in Karnataka, the Congress has stepped up its efforts to form another government in a southern Indian state.

You can watch Sonia Gandhi’s speech below: