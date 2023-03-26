Nita Ambani ‘orders’ each player to dance after Mumbai Indians win inaugural women’s IPL title; Mukesh Ambani’s wife put in spot by her players

Mumbai Indians on Sunday created history as they beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to lift the inaugural edition of the women’s IPL trophy. However, the celebration of this historic win was dominated by owner Nita Ambani’s presence in the ground as Mumesh Ambani’s wife ‘ordered’ her player to perform victory dance. As expected, her players happily obeyed her instruction.



Nita Ambani explained the rules to her players stating that the individual whose name is called by her would come in the centre and perform a dance. The first player to be called upon was the player of the match, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, whose heroic knock of 60 scripted the historic win for Mumbai Indians.

Nita Ambani said, “When we say the name, you have to come in the centre (and dance).” Herself a trained dancer, Nita showed her players how they were expected to dance.

The English player did her best to imitate the dance moves suggested by her owner.

Likewise, players was called upon in tandem and they danced amidst the chanting crowd. However, not everyone appeared confident of their dancing skills. Player Neelam had to be pushed by her colleagues as she reluctantly moved her hands to complete the rituals.

Players then decided to put their owner in the spot as they began to chant ‘Bhabhi (sister-in-law)’ forcing Nita to come and dance. Nita Ambani is affectionally called bhabhi by the players of Mumbai Indians.

Skipper Harmanpreet did not disappoint anyone as she showcased the popular bhangra dance from Punjab, her native place.

Social media was abuzz with claims that Rohit Sharma had played a key role in boosting the morale of Mumbai Indians women as they began the crucial run chase. Sharma is the skipper of the men’s team of Mumbai Indians.