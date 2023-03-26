Mary Kom once asked in disdain, ‘Who Nikhat Zareen?’; Hyderabad girl now wins her second World title

MC Mary Kom had once mockingly asked, “Who Nikhat Zareen?” The six-time world champion would have learnt about the rising superstar of Indian boxing as she became the world champions for the second time on Sunday.



Nikar, the Commonwealth Games Gold medalist, won her second world championship title in front of a roaring home crowd. She is only the second Indian to achieve this feat.

“I am delighted to become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category and at home,” Nikhat, who won the 50kg title, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The news of Nikhat winning her second world title set Twitter on fire with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the trailblazer boxer.

“Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions,” Modi wrote.

"Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions," Modi wrote.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for creating history and clinching the🥇 at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship and becoming only the second 🇮🇳 boxer to win consecutive gold medals in the event.”

Indian won four Gold medals at the event with Lovlina Borgohain (75kg category), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) also clinching Gold medals.

Nikhat won the gold in the 50kg category,by registering a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam.