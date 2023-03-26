Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to lift inaugural Women’s Premier League title

Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to lift the inaugural edition of Women’s IPL title.



Batting first, Delhi Capitals could only manage 131-9 in their quota of 20 overs with skipper Meg Lanning scoring 35 from 29 balls.

Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews shared three wickets each while Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets.

In response, Mumbai Indians achieved the target by losing just three wickets with three balls to spare. Natalie Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten at 60 from 55 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 37 runs from 39 balls.

Reacting to the title victory, Harmanpreet said it was a great experience and everyone was waiting for this moment for many years. She said, “Feels like a dream for everyone including the crowd.”

She said that she was proud of her team’s performance, adding that her side had ‘a long batting lineup and it was about expressing ourselves with the bat.’

Nita Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians and the wife of India’s billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, was present in the stadium to join the celebration with the team. She was also joined by her son Akash Ambani. Also giving the much-needed advice to the ladies was the captain of Mumbai Indians’ men’s team, Rohit Sharma.