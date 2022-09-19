Netizens in tears as Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, watch coffin pass

Netizens were left in tears as the photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s last two corgis namely Muick and Sandy watched the longest-serving British monarch’s coffin pass towards Windsor Castle. What left social media users teary-eyed was the feeling as if the corgis were waiting for their mistress’s return.

Two corgis were held by two pages in red tailcoats.

In another heartbreaking photo, the late Queen’s fell pony, Emma, too was pictured standing on grass as the her coffin passed through the way.

The Queen was first gifted her first corgi, named Susan, on her 18th birthday.

Susan’s descendants were stimated to be in excess of 30 as the Queen’s love for them meant that these corgis enjoyed global popularity.

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, sit in the forecourt of Windsor Castle to greet Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/H02sPv17mY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

The Queen always kept her dogs next to her even during her official engagements at Royal houses and palaces. After her death, the Queen son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will look after these two pets.

The sight of the Queen’s corgis and pony bidding final farewell to their mistress left netizens emotional.

I was not emotionally prepared for the Queen’s pony and Corgis pic.twitter.com/22qns0Dq5v — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 19, 2022

Service at Windsor was so special. Tears began as they passed her horse Emma & her corgis, & continued as the crown was removed, her coffin descended & the piper played. What a goodbye to a great woman. Your work here is done, rest easy #TheQueen #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/rpzczaxpin — Kate Brooks (@kebrooks39) September 19, 2022

Emma the pony, and the corgis being at the funeral is enough to break anyone into tears! 😢😭 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/9mWCCiuRtl — Si Jones (@SiJ0nes) September 19, 2022

Well if the pony called Emma didn’t, seeing the corgis waiting is enough to set the tears off pic.twitter.com/UmHiNbpWwm — Anna Walsh (@MrsAnnaWalsh) September 19, 2022

According to the BBC, the Queen will be buried together with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chape later this evening. The Royal family will return to the chapel for the private event.

Her marble slab will be engraved ELIZABETH II 1926-2022.