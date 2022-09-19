Netizens in tears as Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, watch coffin pass

Netizens were left in tears as the photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s last two corgis namely Muick and Sandy watched the longest-serving British monarch’s coffin pass towards Windsor Castle. What left social media users teary-eyed was the feeling as if the corgis were waiting for their mistress’s return.

Queen Elizabaeth
Photo: Reuters

Two corgis were held by two pages in red tailcoats.

In another heartbreaking photo, the late Queen’s fell pony, Emma, too was pictured standing on grass as the her coffin passed through the way.

The Queen was first gifted her first corgi, named Susan, on her 18th birthday.

Susan’s descendants were stimated to be in excess of 30 as the Queen’s love for them meant that these corgis enjoyed global popularity.

The Queen always kept her dogs next to her even during her official engagements at Royal houses and palaces. After her death, the Queen son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will look after these two pets.

The sight of the Queen’s corgis and pony bidding final farewell to their mistress left netizens emotional.

According to the BBC, the Queen will be buried together with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chape later this evening. The Royal family will return to the chapel for the private event.

Her marble slab will be engraved ELIZABETH II 1926-2022.

