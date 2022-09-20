Tamil actor Deepa aka Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat

Police in Tamil Nadu say that actor Deepa also known as Pauline Jessica found hanging in her flat in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue area. A native of Andhra Pradesh, Deepa is suspected to have ended her life by suicide.

The 29-year-old actor had played the lead role in the recently-released Tamil film, Vaidha. According to the police, her body was found hanging in her apartment on 18 September.

According to ANI, Koyambedu Police received information from the late actor’s neighbours about her death. Cops reached the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

“We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

The police found a suicide note in which she blamed her failed relationship for her decision to end her life by suicide.

Several Indian actors have ended their lives by suicide in recent times. In 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. The same year, TV actor Samir Sharma had committed suicide after he wrote about mental illness and depression in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.