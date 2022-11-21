Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in Fifa World Cup tie in Qatar

The Natherlands on Monday pulled off a crucial victory against Senegal in Group A of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar after Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen scored 84th and 99th minutes of the match respectively.

The game remained goalless for the most part of the match until Gakpo, who plays for PSV Eindhoven, managed to beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to score a superb goal. This was after Frenkie de Jong chipped in the ball in his direction with just six minutes remaining in the match.

The match went into extra time with the referee adding nine minutes of injury time. Although the Dutch players and fans appeared confident of winning the match, Klaassen pounced on a rebound from Memphis Depay’s shot to make the score 2-0.

Senegal, who were playing without their star player, Sadio Mane, came close to scoring an equaliser when Papa Gueye fired a finish towards the bottom left corner. However, the Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert was sharp in adding his fingertips to it.

With this win, the Netherlands now occupy joint top position in Group A with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening encounter of the competition on Sunday.