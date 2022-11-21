Iran face World Cup humiliation as England inflict 6-2 defeat

The Iranian football team on Monday faced a huge World Cup humiliation after losing 2-6 to mighty England. The Iranian team, who had to face attacks from some of their own fans for refusing to sing the national anthem, looked helpless on the field as England kept scoring without much trouble.

Jude Bellingham gave England a perfect start when he scored in the 35th minute of the game. Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute before Raheem Sterling’s classy goal made it 3-0 in the extra time of the first half.

Saka scored his second and England’s fourth in the 62nd minute Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish too joined the party in the 71st and 90th minute respectively.

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scored both goals for his side, first in the 65th minute and second in the injury time of the match.

The match had started amidst controversies outside the ground as England ditched their plans to wear the OneLove armband in solidarity of the LGBTQ community after Fifa warned them of consequences.

Also Read: Enner Valencia scores twice as Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in World Cup opening tie

The Iranian team refused to sing their own national anthem on the pitch just before the start of the game in solidarity of women protesting against hijab in Iran.