Enner Valencia scores twice as Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in World Cup opening tie

Enner Valencia on Sunday scored twice as Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opening tie. Valencia’s first goal came in the first half as he comfortably converted a penalty before scoring the second in the 31st minute of the match.



With today’s two goals, Valencia has now become Ecuador’s highest-ever goalscorer at the World Cup, netting his fourth and fifth goals in the competition.

He has scored Ecuador’s all five goals in the 2014 and 2022 World Cups. That makes him the first player to score five consecutive World Cup goals for a South American country.

Meanwhile, a research by Oddspedia has described Brazil and Argentina as clear favourites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A report by the BBC said that the next eight most likely challengers, according to the bookies are all European, with France, Spain and England. They are followed by Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium.

England will kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday when they take on Iran.