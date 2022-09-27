Nationwide crackdown on PFI continues, curfew imposed in Delhi’s Muslim-dominated area amidst patrolling by paramilitary forces; Jamia students warned

The Centre’s Narendra Modi government has continued its crackdown on the Popular Front of India, also known as PFI, with police imposing curfew in the Muslim-dominated area of Okhla. Paramilitary forces are reported to be patrolling through the narrow lanes of Okhla. Meanwhile, authorities of Jamia Millia Islamia have warned students and teachers to not gather in groups in the premises of the prestigious institution.

According to news agency PTI, Jamia authorities have asked students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed a curfew under section 144 of the CrPC in Delhi’s Okhla area. Jamia students had played a lead role in holding and facilitating the protests against the controversial Anti-CAA protests in 2019.

The curfew in and around Okhla will be in force till 17 November.

As many as 40 people linked to PFI have been arrested from parts of Maharashtra. They were taken into custody from Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Pune, Thane and Mumbai. This was after the Pune Police said that they too had detained detained six people with links to SDPI and PFI from Kondhwa area on Tuesday morning.

11 people were arrested UP’s Ghaziabad after the UP Police ATS, NIA and the IB conducted raids in the area.

The NIA also coducted raids in Bulandshahar and arrested several people from there. Bulandshahr is another Muslim-dominated area of Uttar Pradesh.

At least 10 people were detained in BJP-ruled Gujarat for questioning over links with the PFI. Another 25 activists were arrested from Assam, which is also governed by the BJP with Himanta Biswa Sarma as the state’s chief minister.

21 PFI activists were arrested from another BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that those arrested were found to have links with the PFI during the interrogation.